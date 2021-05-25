Kajal Aggarwal wishes Karthi a fabulous year on his birthday; Arya and other celebs shower him with love
Actor Karthi celebrates his 44th birthday today and fans are showering him with best wishes on social media. Karthi is getting a lot of lovely birthday wishes not only from his fans but also from his close friends from the film fraternity. Kajal Aggarwal, who has worked with Karthi in a few films penned a sweet birthday note. The actress wrote, "Happiest birthday dear @Karthi_Offl hope you have a safe and fun one and a fabulous year ahead," followed by a heart and cake emoticon.
Raashii Khanna and Jiiva among others also sent best wishes to Karthi on his birthday. Actor Arya also wished him a fantastic year ahead. He wrote, "Happy birthday darling @Karthi_Offl Have a fantastic year ahead wishing u the best always." Arjun Vijay, on the other hand, Tweeted, "Happy birthday brother @Karthi_Offl !! God bless you with good health and loads of happiness...Luv from my whole family."
Meanwhile, Karthi released a statement requesting his fans to stay indoors and follow lockdown protocols. He also added an important message to sanitize and wear a mask.
On the work front, Karthi was last seen in Sulthan opposite Rashmika Mandanna. Up next, he will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan and Sardar.
The magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan also stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha and Jayaram in prominent roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala appear in supporting roles.
