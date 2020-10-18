Kajal Aggarwal wishes sister Nisha Aggarwal on her birthday with beautiful photos; Take a look

Nisha recently left no stone unturned to celebrate her elder sister Kajal Aggarwal's bachelorette party.

Kajal Aggarwal is celebrating her younger sister Nisha Aggarwal's birthday today, October 18 and the stunner has shared some beautiful photos on Instagram. Kajal shared a few unseen and happy photos of them and they are setting major sister goals. Captioning a few photos of the birthday girl, Kajal wrote, "Happy happy birthday my heartbeat. @nishaaggarwal stay blessed! May grace be with you, Always." Kajal is super close to her sister and they are more like BFFs. Nisha recently left no stone unturned to celebrate her elder sister Kajal's bachelorette party.

Nisha did a few films before she got married to a Mumbai-based businessman, Karan Valecha, on December 28, 2013. Nisha Aggarwal made her acting debut with romantic drama, Yemaindi Ee Vela, which was a box office success. Her next film was Solo, which released in late 2011 and featured her as a medical college student. Later, she made her debut in Tamil with the film Ishtam (2012), a remake of Yemaindi Ee Vela. The film was a bad failure at the box office. Nisha continued her hands-on acting and appeared as a "Chatpata village girl" in 2013 opposite Aadi and Bhavna Ruparel in Sukumarudu. She also entered the Malayalam film industry with Bhaiyya Bhaiyya. She was last seen in Malayalam film Cousins.

Nisha Aggarwal decided to quit acting after she got married. On October 27, 2018, the couple was blessed with a son, Ishaan Valecha.

