Kajal Aggarwal would be an amazing mommy, see her PIC of chilling and reading books to nephew Ishaan
Advertisement
Kajal Aggarwal will soon welcome her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. The parents to be were recently given a grand baby shower in the presence of close family and friends. The pictures of the rituals surfaced on social media and fans were simply smitten to see the radiant mom-to-be. Her sister and actress Nisha Aggarwal was also part of the celebration.
After enjoying a lovely baby shower, Kajal Aggarwal is all geared up to welcome the little one. Giving us a glimpse of the star’s recent routine, her sister Nisha Aggarwal shared a picture of Kajal Aggarwal with her nephew, Ishaan Valecha. Getting ready to embrace motherhood, the actress was seen reading out a comic book to her nephew. Even in the no-makeup look, the actress was a sight-to-behold in a green front slit dress. Kajal Aggarwal often spends quality time with her nephew Ishaan Valecha.
Check out the picture below:
Two days back, Kajal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu enjoyed the day with their near and dear ones as they performed all the rituals of Godh Bharai in Mumbai.
Kajal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on 30 October 2020, after dating him for a few years.
Now, talking about her movie appearances, the actress will next play the lead in Koratala Siva’s Acharya with Chiranjeevi in the titular role. Jointly bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, the film will also have a cameo appearance by Pooja Hegde. She wil also be a part of Dulquer Salmaan starrer Hey Sinamika.
Advertisement
Credits: Nisha Aggarwal Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
After being in relationship with Anderson for years, he broke up with me, I almost commited suicide when he broke up with me because i love him so much. I did everything possible to bring him back but all was in vain, I wanted him back so much because of the love I have for him, I begged him with everything, I made promises but he refused. I explained my problem to my friend and she suggested that I should rather contact a spell caster that could help me cast a spell to bring him back but I am the type that never believed in spell, I had no choice than to try it, I mailed the spell caster, and he told me there was no problem that everything will be okay, that my ex will return to me before 48 hours, he cast the spell and surprisingly in the second day, it was around 4 pm. My ex called me, I was so surprised, I answered the call and all he said was that he was so sorry for everything that happened that he wanted me to return to him, that he loves me so much. I was so happy and went to him that was how we started living together happily again. Since then, I have made promise that anybody I know that have a relationship problem, I would be of help to such person by referring him or her to the only real and powerful spell caster from Africa who helped me with my own problem. His email is: moonlightspellhome@gmail.com OR Call/WhatsApp him on +2347060418995 for quick and fast communication.
0 REPLY