Kajal Aggarwal would be an amazing mommy, see her PIC of chilling and reading books to nephew Ishaan

Kajal Aggarwal will soon welcome her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. The parents to be were recently given a grand baby shower in the presence of close family and friends. The pictures of the rituals surfaced on social media and fans were simply smitten to see the radiant mom-to-be. Her sister and actress Nisha Aggarwal was also part of the celebration.

After enjoying a lovely baby shower, Kajal Aggarwal is all geared up to welcome the little one. Giving us a glimpse of the star’s recent routine, her sister Nisha Aggarwal shared a picture of Kajal Aggarwal with her nephew, Ishaan Valecha. Getting ready to embrace motherhood, the actress was seen reading out a comic book to her nephew. Even in the no-makeup look, the actress was a sight-to-behold in a green front slit dress. Kajal Aggarwal often spends quality time with her nephew Ishaan Valecha.

Check out the picture below:

Two days back, Kajal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu enjoyed the day with their near and dear ones as they performed all the rituals of Godh Bharai in Mumbai.

Kajal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on 30 October 2020, after dating him for a few years.