Kajal Aggarwal's 3 latest looks are perfect for weddings and Diwali parties

The gorgeous Kajal Aggarwal never fails to grab our attention with her oomph and elegance. When it comes to fashion, Kajal makes sure to put her best fashion foot forward. Specifically, when it comes to acing the ethnic look, Kajal does it with utmost grace. Her latest looks are proof that nobody better than Kajal can pull off an ethnic look.

Talking about her first look, Kajal opted for a silk organza saree by Madsam Tinzin in pink having yellow scallops. and she paired it with a yellow blouse. She accessorised her six-yard with jhumka earrings and completed her look with open hair in soft curls, dark lip colour and minimal makeup.