Kajal Aggarwal's Anita Dongre creation had a touch of the iconic Lake Como on it and it looks splendid

This hand-embroidered lehenga was custom-made for Kajal Aggarwal inspired by the couple’s favourite holiday destination, Villa d’Este in Italy.

Besides Kajal Aggarwal's beautiful moments with husband Gautam Kitchlu from their wedding, the actress' outfits were equally the talk of the town. From her splendid red wedding lehenga to her simple yellow dress for the Haldi ceremony, Kajal kept all things simple and elegant for her wedding. One of the latest looks of Kajal Aggarwal from a Puja ceremony has our heart. This hand-embroidered lehenga was custom created for Kajal inspired by the couple’s favourite holiday destination, Villa d’Este in Italy. She completed her look with a matching embroidered potli and choker, earrings and a Kada by Anita Dongre Pinkcity.

Kajal took to social media and shared a few photos of herself looking splendid in a neon green lehenga created by Anita Dongre. The actress shared a few photos and thanked Anita for making this exquisite lehenga, which is conceptualised and custom made keeping in mind the architecture, serenity and beauty of Lake Como. Kajal looked every bit beautiful in this gorgeous lehenga and we can't stop starring at it. For her hair, the stunner completed it with a ponytail having artificial flowers broch. The look has been styled by Ami Patel.

Meanwhile, Kajal explained about the wedding rituals and an auspicious ceremony that signifies the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times. She wrote on Instagram, "In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include #Jeelakarrabellam a tribute to both Gautam and my individual relationships with South India! In a Telugu wedding, Jeelakarra Bellam signifies the union/marriage of the bride and the groom. Jeelakarra (cumin) and bellam (jaggery) are made into a thick paste and put on a tamalapaku (betel leaf). The bride and the groom put it on each other’s head while the purohit chants mantras from the Vedas. The bride and the groom look at each other only after this ceremony is completed and this auspicious ceremony signifies that the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times."

Take a look below:

