Kajal Aggarwal's baby boy Neil enjoys his first trip with mom-dad in Goa; See PHOTO from vacay

Kajal Aggarwal welcomed her firstborn with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, a baby boy on the 19th of April this year. Ever since she became a mother, the actress has been treating the fans with sneak peeks of all the special moments with her little bundle of joy. Now, Neil has taken off for his first vacation to Goa with his mommy and the daddy dearest. Dropping a picture of his little one's feet in the sand, she captioned her Instagram post, "Neil’s first-holiday #beachbaby #forthefirsttime @theleelagoa."

Previously, Kajal Aggarwal took to the photo-sharing app and posted a glimpse of her dreamy short vacation with her hubby and sister Nisha, and her brother-in-law. In another photograph posted on the internet, she can be seen kissing her husband on the cheek, as the lovebirds enjoy a date night in Goa. She even went on a coffee date with her sister during her holiday and shared a mirror selfie of the two on social media.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal made headlines as her scenes were edited from Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's action entertainer, Acharya. This Koratala Siva directorial was out in cinema halls on 29th April this year. Apart from the father and son duo, the film's cast further includes Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, and Satyadev in significant roles.

In the meantime, Kajal Aggarwal's fans are eagerly looking forward to the announcement of her next project. Although, it looks like the new mother is taking her own sweet time.

