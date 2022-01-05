Kajal Aggarwal's baby to Vignesh Shivan- Nayanthara's wedding, here are a few things to look forward in 2022

In 2021, despite the pandemic and lockdown, the movie industry kept moving, although at a slow pace but it did and so much has happened. Now, it is time for the New Year 2022, from celebs to movies, there is so much to happen and we can't wait. From Tamil Bigg Boss winner to Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's first baby, there is a lot to expect from 2022 and we can't wait to witness it. So seated up people, here are a few things from the South film industry and celebs you should look forward to in 2022. Take a look below:

Kajal Aggarwal:

After a lot of speculations, officially, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are all set to welcome their first baby in 2022. The actress recently also flaunted her first-ever baby bump posing with her husband from New Year celebrations in New Year. Fans are excited for Kajal's child although the due date for the baby is not yet revealed.

The actress tied the knot with her businessman beau on October 30, 2020, in an intimate ceremony. Kajal recently also opened up about the multiple feelings she has on motherhood seeing her sister Nisha becoming a mother.

Bigg Boss Tamil 5:

Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 hosted by Kamal Haasan is coming to an end in a few days. The show which runs for 100 days has 7 contestants currently fighting for the trophy. Recently, veteran actor Sarathkumar made his entry with a suitcase containing rupees three lakhs and asked any one contestant to take a wise decision by choosing the amount and quitting the show as only one can be the winner.

However, the details of the grand finale are yet to be announced. The anticipation is high and fans can't wait to see who will be the winner this year.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu:

Samantha is clearly toughing heights professionally as she signed a Hollywood project titled, Arrangements of Love. Directed by BAFTA-winning director Philip John, the movie is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Timeri N Murari. Sam will essay a strong-minded Tamil woman, running a detective agency. The makers are yet to announce more details about the film but audiences are excited to witness her in a different shade as her people loved her in the recent special song Oo Antava in Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

Vignesh Shivan & Nayanthara:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love with each other on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. It has been 6 long years since then and their love is only growing stronger. Nayanthara and Vignesh's every photo speaks volumes about their unconditional love.

The 37-year-old actress recently confirmed that she is engaged to Vignesh. Nayanthara also cleared the air that marriage is not on cards as they are busy fulfilling their work commitments. "Our engagement happened in the presence of close family members. We haven't decided on our wedding yet," said Nayanthara during a chat show. Their marriage has always been the talk of the town and every now and then, rumours about their wedding go viral. So if it happens in 2022, then it is going to be an extravagant event of South industry.

