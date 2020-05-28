Kajal Aggarwal's Beauty Secret: Simple DIY tricks for hair and healthy skin that you can try at home

Kajal Aggarwal has always followed her mother's DIY tricks and homemade natural ingredients face packs for healthy hair and skin.

South and Bollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal is one of the successful actresses in the film industry. The stunner is not only a phenomenal actress but is also blessed with good skin and looks. She ensures that her skin looks naturally beautiful all-the-time. Being an actress, Kajal Aggarwal's skin is constantly under makeup and hectic schedules put a lot of stress on her daily routine. However, the stunner makes sure to take proper care of her skin and hair while at home. South beauty uses fruit-based moisturisers and coconut-based products, which help to keep her skin hydrated and glowing all the time. A lot of veggies and 2 litres of water as a part of her diet to keep herself refreshed and healthy.

For skin: Kajal Aggarwal has always followed her mother's DIY tricks and homemade natural ingredients face packs for healthy skin. To make sure her skin is healthy all the time, Kajal uses honey, lime juice and yoghurt as her favourite skin cleansing pack. Also, coconut is the key ingredient that Kajal uses and is the best thing you can use for your skin and hair. As an actress, it is very important to give hair and skin it's due pampering after being exposed to a lot of heat while shooting. Lastly, the stunner makes sure to remove every bit of makeup at the end of the day or before dozing off.

For hair: During her bad hair day, Kajal takes a quick oil massage with a hot towel treatment, which only helps her long tresses to rejuvenate its shine. One of the tricks that one can follow while washing your hair is to use a dash of lemon to get that instant shine. Kajal Aggarwal's DIY trick is sure to do wonders.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal has a couple of projects lined up in her kitty for the coming year. The stunner will be seen playing the female lead in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. The role was initially offered to Trisha Krishnan. However, she opted out of the movie citing creative differences.

