Kajal Aggarwal's birthday note for 'sister' Nisha on birthday is pure sibling goals; Check out adorable PICS

Kajal Aggarwal and her sister Nisha are pure siblings goals and yet again they have proved it with their recent photos. As her sister Nisha is celebrating her birthday, Kajal took to social media and shared mushy pics with a lovely note to wish her.

Sharing a series of unseen pics from her wedding, Kajal Aggarwal penned a birthday note to Nisha, which read, "Happiest birthday to the most gracious, gorgeous, kindest person I know - I’m so proud to call my younger sister may you’re heart be full of love, gratitude, joy, growth and advancement in every aspect of your being ! You always find strength, humour, health and comfort if you stumble and may you have the best experiences that life has to offer! Love you my bayvee."

The pics are so unmissable and their inseparable bond is being quite visible. Kajal also shared a family photo featuring her Gautam, sister Nisha and her husband Karan in all smiles for a candid shot.

Kajal Aggarwal is currently news as reports claim she is pregnant and expecting her first child with Gautam Kitchlu. However, the stunner has not made any official word regarding the same yet.

Meanwhile, Kajal is filming for the much-anticipated movie Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde. She will also be seen opposite Nagarjuna in the Telugu film The Ghost, directed by Praveen Sattaru. The actress also has two Tamil movies Ghosty and Indian 2 and is awaiting the release of Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari