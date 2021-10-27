Kajal Aggarwal's birthday post for her 4 year old nephew proves she will make the coolest mom

Kajal Aggarwal's nephew Ishaan Valecha turns 4 today, October 27. Sharing a priceless photo of her playing chess and giving high-five to Ishaan, Kajal wrote, "Happiest birthday to my baby, my life.. from changing your nappies to getting taught by you and having proper conversations together."

Kajal Aggarwal's latest post on Instagram proves she is the best aunt but equally, she will make for the coolest mom. The Thuppaki actress is expecting her first baby with Gautam Kitchlu but the couple is yet to make an official word about it. There are also reports about Kajal rushing to finish all her pending projects before she goes on a short break from work.

Ishaan is Kajal's sister Nisha Aggarwal's son. Nisha has acted in films like Solo, Cousins and Yemaindi Ee Vela. She decided to quit films after she got married to Karan Valecha in 2013.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal is looking forward to the grand release of megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Directed by Siva Koratala and also starring Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Acharya will release in theatres on February 4, 2022.

Kajal also shared the first look of her much-awaited Hindi film, Uma.

