Kajal Aggarwal's bold violet festive Anita Dongre suit leaves us enchanted; Yay or Nay?

For Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Kajal Aggarwal picked embroidered sharara set and she looked gorgeous as ever in it. Take a look below.

The gorgeous Kajal Aggarwal is shining bright and is looking beautiful as ever in her latest look for Ganesh Chaturthi. The stunner took to social media and shared a few photos of her recent look and we just can't get enough how gracefully she slays in it. One can see in the photos, Kajal looked drop-dead gorgeous in Anita Dongre violet embroidered silk strappy kurta paired with embroidered silk sharara bottom and a net dupatta. She completed her festive look with minimal makeup, natural open hair and accessorised with statement earrings. The icing on the cake was her infectious smile. Kajal Aggarwal looks stunning effortlessly and we can't wait to steal her look for the ongoing festive occasion.

Kajal is known for her unconventional style statements. She has a very balanced sense of style and manages to steal the limelight with her graceful looks. Her Instagram account is all about beautiful family moments, gorgeous travel photos and more. Meanwhile, the stunner recently hit the headlines after reports started doing rounds she is secretly engaged to a businessman and is getting married by the end of this year. However, the actress has still kept mum about it.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the female lead role. Directed by S Shankar, the makers of the upcoming sequel are expected to start the shooting of the film soon.

She has also replaced Trisha Krishnan in Chiranjeevi's Acharya. Afte Trisha decided to walk out of the film due to creative differences, the makers approached Kajal for the same role.

Credits :Instagram

