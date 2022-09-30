Kajal Aggarwal’s classic look in colour blocked kurta and fuss-free printed lounge pants is flattering
Kajal Aggarwal shares sneak peeks from her latest photoshoot on Instagram.
Kajal Aggarwal is slowly getting back in the groove post her delivery. The mother recently dropped a few glimpses from her latest photoshoot in a floral brown ethnic attire. Her look was tied up with statement jhumkas, and brown-toned makeup. As for the hair, she kept those long tresses open. The entire look of the Hey Sinamika actress is captivating. Her latest post was captioned, "C O N T E (N T) M P L A T I O N." Actress Raashii Khanna reacted to the post with, "Stunning!"
After enjoying her maternity break, Kajal Aggarwal is all set to get back on the silver screen once again with Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The diva is also learning new skills like martial arts and horse riding for her character in the film. This much-awaited drama is being made under the direction of filmmaker S Shankar.
Check out the post below:
Kajal Aggarwal had to step out from Nagarjuna's The Ghost due to her pregnancy. Director Praveen faced trouble in finding her replacement, which he eventually found in Sonal Chauhan. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker opened up about this difficult phase. He was quoted saying, “We shot with Kajal (Aggarwal) for a couple of days but she was pregnant and had to leave. Since there is a lot of action in the film, it was very challenging to a point to get someone who can pull off stunts and someone who could stand shoulder to shoulder with Nag sir. It is not just any heroine character as there are scenes in the film where she (Sonal Chauhan) rescues him (Nag). Sonal has managed to pull it off incredibly well."
Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal learns ancient Martial Arts for Kamal Haasan's Indian 2; See Video of her practicing