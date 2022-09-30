Kajal Aggarwal’s classic look in colour blocked kurta and fuss-free printed lounge pants is flattering

Kajal Aggarwal is slowly getting back in the groove post her delivery. The mother recently dropped a few glimpses from her latest photoshoot in a floral brown ethnic attire. Her look was tied up with statement jhumkas, and brown-toned makeup. As for the hair, she kept those long tresses open. The entire look of the Hey Sinamika actress is captivating. Her latest post was captioned, "C O N T E (N T) M P L A T I O N." Actress Raashii Khanna reacted to the post with, "Stunning!"

After enjoying her maternity break, Kajal Aggarwal is all set to get back on the silver screen once again with Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The diva is also learning new skills like martial arts and horse riding for her character in the film. This much-awaited drama is being made under the direction of filmmaker S Shankar.