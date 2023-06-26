Kajal Aggarwal's delicious snack recipe is a must-try if you're craving samosas in monsoon

The monsoon is here. It's raining and the most craved snack for any Indian is pakado and samosa, right? It's a perfect snack along with a hot cup of coffee or tea as they are super tasty. If you are craving a monsoon snack like samosa, well you are at the right place. We bring you the special samosa recipe by Kajal Aggarwal. She has shown us how to cook and if you want to try, check it out.

During the lockdown phase, Kajal Aggarwal donned the chef hat and learned Khasta samosas from her mother. The actress shared a very glimpse of how to make it and looks super yummy. Take a look at the recipe below.

Ingredients to make special samosa recipe by Kajal Aggarwal

For the ingredients to make the samosa, all you need is 260 grams of all-purpose flour, 80 grams of butter, salt, one and a half cup of water, and one tablespoon of carom seeds. You can choose whatever you want for fillings, corn, potato, carrot, or anything of your choice.

For the stuffing of samosa, 2-3 tablespoons of vegetable oil, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, finely chopped green chili, coriander leaves, and potatoes. Next up, 50 grams of peanuts, green peas, and paneer. Do not miss salt and heeng powder for a perfect taste.



Here's how to cook

Coming to cooking, mix the flour in a bowl all mix flour with a pinch of salt and ajwain seeds, heeng powder and keep it aside to make samosa come later. Take some water, oil, or maida mixed in water and aside as it will help you to fill in your cones in perfect shape.

To make the filling of the samosa, take a pan and add oil, and cumin seeds. Mash the potatoes, and add them along with green chilies, salt, and all masalas. Add dry fruits as well. Cook for 15 mins until the filling is cooked well in the spices. Then, add smashed paneer or cubes and let it cook for 2 mins.

Now, it's time to make the samosa cones. Make little balls of the dough and then with the rolling pin, flatten it like the size of puris and cut it into semi-circles. Next up, fold them into a triangular shape and apply some oil or maida mix to the corner for the dough to stick. Add your fillings into the cones and seal them using your fingertips.

Well, if you do want to make samosa cones, you can buy from the market and just make your filling and follow the remaining process.

Now, take a frying pan, add a good amount of oil, and fry the samosa until crispy and golden brown. That's it. The Khasta samosas are ready. This recipe by South Kajal Aggarwal is a must-try in monsoon. You can munch on the yummy snack with your choice of chutney or tomato sauce.

