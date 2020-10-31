Kajal Aggarwal's die hard fan shares a surprise gift as the actress gets married to Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal's fans can't keep calm and have been showering her with love and congratulatory messages on her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu.

Kajal Aggarwal got married to Mumbai-based entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. The wedding was held in Mumbai and was attended only by their family members. Soon after the couple tied the knot yesterday, a few photos of the newlyweds surfaced on social media. The beautiful moments of Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu taking pheras and holding each other's hands managed to light up the internet. Meanwhile, Kajal's fans can't keep calm and have been showering her with love and congratulating messages. One of the fans also went beyond and gifted Kajal a permanent tattoo.

Kajal Aggarwal's die-hard fan congratulated the actress and shared a picture that showed Kajal's name inked on her forearm. Sharing pictures of her flaunting the tattoo, Sukanya, a die-hard female fan wrote on Twitter, "Finally a permanent one It's not only a special day to @MsKajalAggarwal ,But also it's a special day to me Happy wedding Kaju." Such a sweet gesture, isn't it? Check out the post below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, ahead of the wedding, Kajal shared a black and white picture of herself flaunting her stunning lehenga and wrote, "calm before the storm." One can see, the new bride looking beautiful and happy in the photo of herself seated on a chair in a white robe.

The pre-wedding festivities, including Haldi and Mehendi ceremony, took place on October 28 and 29 at their home in Mumbai.

