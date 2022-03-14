Kajal Aggarwal's effortless look in printed t-shirt & white pants is the perfect stylish summer staple to try

Kajal Aggarwal has been opting for elegant and minimal maternity sartorial statements ever since she announced that she is expecting her first baby with husband Gautam Kitchlu. Her latest attire in white is the perfect staple one should try this summer. It is all things comfy, stylish.

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pics dressed up in a white t-shirt and pants. The off white t-shirt ensemble features blue coloured prints all over with various figures. As the diva kept her look very subtle in whites, she went all glam with makeup in red lipstick, blushed cheeks and dark brows. With statement earrings and rings, the actress added colour to the outfit with orange heels.

Kajal can be seen flaunting her baby bump and radiant pregnancy glow as she posed for the camera. Check out her pics here:

Yesterday, Kajal shared a pic from her special maternity shoot and we can't stop looking. Clad in a black maxi dress, the actress flaunted her baby bump with the caption ' Anticipation.'

Meanwhile, On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will star alongside actors Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde in Siva Koratala’s Acharya, which is set to release in theaters on March 29. She also had a film titled The Ghost with Nagarjuna but opted out due to pregnancy.

