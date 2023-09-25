Kajal Aggarwal's enchanting presence at CM Eknath Shinde’s Ganpati celebrations with hubby Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil

Recently actress Kajal Aggarwal, along with her family, graced the Ganpati celebrations hosted by the honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde. The star-studded event not only highlighted festive fervor but also showcased the adorable presence of Kajal's little son, Neil.

Kajal Aggarwal, known for her elegance and charm, looked stunning in a white and blue printed Anarkali suit. Her traditional attire not only accentuated her grace but also resonated with the spirit of the occasion. The Magadheera actress radiated positivity as she posed for the shutterbugs, holding her little son, Neil, close to her.

Baby Neil was the star of the show

Accompanying Kajal was her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. Clad in a navy blue ethnic suit, he perfectly complemented his wife’s look. The couple's chemistry and camaraderie were on full display, making them the cynosure of all eyes at the event.

However, what truly stole the show was baby Neil, who posed for the shutterbugs like a seasoned pro. Dressed in a cute green ethnic outfit, Neil looked nothing short of an adorable cherub. As he clung to his mommy dearest, his innocent eyes met the flashing cameras with an impressive composure.

The Singham actress and her hubby Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their bundle of joy on May 19th, 2022, and have since been enjoying their blissful journey of parenthood. Kajal is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of her personal life with her fans.

Kajal Aggarwal on the work front

The talented actress with her infectious smile and acting skills has charmed her way into the hearts of millions. She has already delivered a plethora of successful movies and romanced some of the most influential actors in not just Tollywood but Bollywood as well, such as Allu Arjun, Ram Charan Teja, Praphas, Ajith Kumar, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Emraan Hashmi, and the list goes on.

Currently, the Vivegam actress is all set to embark on an intriguing chapter in her professional journey with two major film releases in Telugu and Tamil cinemas. In the film Bhagavanth Kesari, she is set to collaborate with Nandamuri Balakrishna, directed by Anil Ravipudi, and sharing the screen with Sreeleela and Arjun Rampal. Furthermore, she is set to star alongside Kamal Haasan in the highly anticipated sequel, Indian 2. Additionally, she recently unveiled her involvement in a female-centric movie named Satyabhama, wherein she takes on the role of a police officer, marking her 60th film in her illustrious career.

