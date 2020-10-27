Kajal Aggarwal's family gets emotional ahead of her wedding with Gautam; Sister Nisha spills the beans

Kajal Aggarwal's sister shared that the family will be hosting Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies on October 29 at home, and it will be at home in attendance of their family members.

South and Bollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal is getting married to Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. The wedding preparations are going on in full swing. Though it is going to be a low-key affair in presence of their family members, Kajal and family will be hosting a couple of pre-wedding ceremonies at their home itself. Kajal's sister and former actress Nisha Aggarwal recently spilled the beans about actress' wedding plans. Nisha revealed that the family is pretty excited yet emotional and that they had been waiting for this day since a very long time.

Kajal Aggarwal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal in an interview to Hyderabad Times reveals about the actress' pre-wedding ceremonies. The former actress shared that the family will be hosting haldi and Mehendi ceremonies on October 29 at home, and it will be at home in attendance of their family members. While the Sangeet ceremony will take place on the wedding day itself.

"My father has been looking forward to Kajal’s wedding day for so long, so it’s a special time for all of us. We’re also a bit emotional as Kajal will be getting married and leaving home. So at the moment, we’re trying to spend as much time as we can with her. But everyone wants a piece of the bride during this time, so I haven’t gotten to spend much time with her," added Nisha Aggarwal.

Further talking about Kajal Aggarwal's to-be husband Gautam, Nisha said, "Gautam is a great guy and I’m delighted to welcome him into the family. As for their love story, I’ll let Kajal be the one to share it with the world."

Credits :Hyderabad Times

