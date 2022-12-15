Kajal Aggarwal's family photos with her two favorite men Neil and Gautam will make you go 'aww'

he Mersal star Kajal Aggarwal loves to share glimpses of her time with her little bundle of joy, Neil Kichlu on social media. Adding to her Instagram feed, the stunner took to the photo-sharing app and posted a few picture-perfect fam-jam stills with her little bundle of joy and husband Gautam Kitchlu. While the actress looked beautiful in an embellished saree with a heavy choker and high-glam makeup, her hubby posed with her in a classic all-black look. The photographs were taken as the three attended a family wedding recently.

Earlier, commemorating the six-month birthday of Neil, Kajal Aggarwal opened up about her experience of balancing work with mommy duties. Posting an adorable photo of her little one, she wrote on Instagram, "Of course, balancing full-time work and ensuring I never compromise on my time, attention, love, nurturing care for you- is extremely challenging, I wouldn’t want it any other way and I never imagined enjoying, so much, these fleeting moments of babydom! You now roll on the floor, swinging left to right, tummy, and back - it seemed to happen overnight...you’ve had your first cold, first bump on the head, first time in the pool, the ocean and you’ve started tasting foods."

Check out the pictures below: