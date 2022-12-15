Kajal Aggarwal's family photos with her two favorite men Neil and Gautam will make you go 'aww'
Kajal Aggarwal recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a few family photos with her two favorite men, son Neil and husband Gautam Kitchlu. Take a look at the pictures.
he Mersal star Kajal Aggarwal loves to share glimpses of her time with her little bundle of joy, Neil Kichlu on social media. Adding to her Instagram feed, the stunner took to the photo-sharing app and posted a few picture-perfect fam-jam stills with her little bundle of joy and husband Gautam Kitchlu. While the actress looked beautiful in an embellished saree with a heavy choker and high-glam makeup, her hubby posed with her in a classic all-black look. The photographs were taken as the three attended a family wedding recently.
Balancing work and motherhood
Earlier, commemorating the six-month birthday of Neil, Kajal Aggarwal opened up about her experience of balancing work with mommy duties. Posting an adorable photo of her little one, she wrote on Instagram, "Of course, balancing full-time work and ensuring I never compromise on my time, attention, love, nurturing care for you- is extremely challenging, I wouldn’t want it any other way and I never imagined enjoying, so much, these fleeting moments of babydom! You now roll on the floor, swinging left to right, tummy, and back - it seemed to happen overnight...you’ve had your first cold, first bump on the head, first time in the pool, the ocean and you’ve started tasting foods."
Check out the pictures below:
Indian 2
In the meantime, after making the most of her maternity break, Kajal Aggarwal is back in action and will star alongside superstar Kamal Haasan in the highly-anticipated drama, Indian 2. In order to prepare for her role in the film, she is even mastering skills like horse riding and Kalaripayattu.
Bankrolled by the Lyca Productions banner, along with Red Giant Movies, the sequel to Kamal Haasan's blockbuster hit Indian also stars Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, and Guru Somasundaram in prominent roles, along with others.
