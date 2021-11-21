Kajal Aggarwal's floral off shoulder ruffle dress is PERFECT for your next date night; Yay or Nay?

Trust Kajal Aggarwal to pull off any outfit with absolute ease and confidence. The stunner has shared another eye-grabbing look in an off-shoulder silhouette having a pleated waist and ruffled details. One can see, Kajal Aggarwal is all glammed up in a floral dress by Dubai-based fashion label, Saffron Boutique and it is worth Rs 30,000. Her look is an inspiration we all need for a perfect romantic date night out.

For makeup, Kajal let her eyes do all the talking as she went with kohl-lined eyes, pink lip colour, rosy cheeks and filled-in eyebrows. For hair, she decided to keep it retro and accessorised her look with a pair of diamond earrings. The Acharya actress teamed her look with heels from Gucci.

Head to toe, she looks stunning!

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya. Directed by Siva Koratala, the film is releasing on 4 February 2022.

Meanwhile, there are reports Kajal might be replaced by Trisha Krishnan in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 as she is expecting her first child with Gautam Kitchlu. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.