Kajal Aggarwal's Haldi Ceremony: Bride to be dances her heart out as they welcome Gautam Kitchlu and family

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu Wedding: Bride-to-be looks beautiful in a yellow dress and is seen dancing her heart out at her Haldi ceremony.

Kajal Aggarwal looks super happy and the same reflects in the latest photos of her from the Haldi ceremony. The stunner is seen welcoming her fiance Gautam Kitchlu and his family with all the traditions. One can also see, Kajal is being showered with love by her mum-in-law as they reach the venue. Talking about her outfit, Kajal looks ready for her wedding day in a lemon yellow cut sleeve kurta with printed orange flowers. She chose to make her accessories the key factor by picking out heavy dainty floral earrings with ivory pearls dangling from them.

A matching maang tikka made for statement accessories completed the perfect Haldi look. Additionally, she was spotted with a dainty floral garland around her neck and completed her look with a matching floral wristlet. She looks beautiful and we can't get enough of how she is keeping all things simple yet elegant. One of the pictures that has our heart at is how Kajal looks at Gautam as he arrives for their pre-wedding ceremony. The couple looks perfect and their cute chemistry has grabbed our attention totally.

Check out photos below:

Meanwhile, the couple is expected to host a small party tomorrow after exchanging vows in the evening. Reportedly, Kajal will also host a wedding reception soon in Hyderabad for her friends from the South Indian film industry.

After dating each other for two years, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got engaged this year.

Earlier this month, releasing a statement about her marriage to Mumbai-based businessman, Kajal Aggarwal had said, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families."

Credits :APH Images

