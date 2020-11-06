Kajal Aggarwal's heartwarming picture with her sisters from the pre wedding festivities is full of love

Aggarwal sisters share a great rapport and their every moment from the wedding festivities has got our heart.

Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding to Mumbai-based entrepreneur beau Gautam Kitchlu was the talk of the town. Though a very few guests attended the wedding, it was no less than a fairytale. Every picture from the wedding grabbed the attention and managed to light up the internet in the most beautiful way. Kajal, as we all know, is super close to her sister Nisha Aggarwal. They share a great rapport and their every moment from the wedding festivities has got our heart. Nisha recently shared a cute picture with Kajal and another sister from the actress' Mehendi ceremony and captioned, "Customary sister photo."

Post the wedding, Nisha also shared a beautiful picture with her sister Kajal from the bidaai moment alongside an emotional note. She wrote, "I don’t know what it is about weddings and the fact that the girl is going to leave her parents house. I have been married 7 years and lived away, @kajalaggarwalofficial has been at shoot most of her life and has lived away. Still the fact that she isn’t going to live at our parents house anymore made us so emotional."

Meanwhile, from hosting a housewarming party to celebrating her first Karwa Chauth, Kajal Aggarwal is living the best phase of her life with husband Gautam Kitchlu. Her Instagram is filled with beautiful moments of love with family. The stunner has also been sharing her every look from the wedding festivities.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :PC Joseph Radhik

Share your comment ×