  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kajal Aggarwal's heartwarming picture with her sisters from the pre wedding festivities is full of love

Aggarwal sisters share a great rapport and their every moment from the wedding festivities has got our heart.
12310 reads Mumbai
Kajal Aggarwal photo with sister Nisha Aggarwal Kajal Aggarwal's heartwarming picture with her sisters from the pre wedding festivities is full of love
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding to Mumbai-based entrepreneur beau Gautam Kitchlu was the talk of the town. Though a very few guests attended the wedding, it was no less than a fairytale. Every picture from the wedding grabbed the attention and managed to light up the internet in the most beautiful way. Kajal, as we all know, is super close to her sister Nisha Aggarwal. They share a great rapport and their every moment from the wedding festivities has got our heart. Nisha recently shared a cute picture with Kajal and another sister from the actress' Mehendi ceremony and captioned, "Customary sister photo." 

Post the wedding, Nisha also shared a beautiful picture with her sister Kajal from the bidaai moment alongside an emotional note. She wrote, "I don’t know what it is about weddings and the fact that the girl is going to leave her parents house. I have been married 7 years and lived away, @kajalaggarwalofficial has been at shoot most of her life and has lived away. Still the fact that she isn’t going to live at our parents house anymore made us so emotional." 

Meanwhile, from hosting a housewarming party to celebrating her first Karwa Chauth, Kajal Aggarwal is living the best phase of her life with husband Gautam Kitchlu. Her Instagram is filled with beautiful moments of love with family. The stunner has also been sharing her every look from the wedding festivities. 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :PC Joseph Radhik

You may like these
Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu can’t let go of each other in this latest PHOTO from post wedding celebration
Kajal Aggarwal stops her old way of living; Says she is looking forward to start a new phase of life
Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu shares no makeup morning pic of actress as Mrs Kitchlu & it is cute
Kajal Aggarwal's Anita Dongre creation had a touch of the iconic Lake Como on it and it looks splendid
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's marriage proposal: Newlywed reveals it wasn't with all of the jazz
Newlyweds Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu look regal in Manish Malhotra outfits with facemask; See PHOTOS
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement