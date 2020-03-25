Kajal Aggarwal's hearty laughter in this unseen PHOTO is sure to drive away your midweek blues

We have come across an unseen picture of Southern beauty Kajal Aggarwal on Instagram that surely deserves your attention. Check out the picture.

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actresses who can boast of having a massive fan following all over the country. Known for her pretty smile and stellar performances in movies, Kajal has been able to carve a niche for herself not only in the South film industry but also in Bollywood. She has appeared in multiple movies to date most of which have been termed hits. And the best part is that the actress has a few more projects coming up this year too.

In the midst of all this, we have come across an unseen picture of the Magadheera actress that will surely drive away your midweek blues. Clad in a sleeveless ivory-gold dress, Kajal and one of her friends are seen laughing their hearts out in this unmissable picture. The Indian 2 actress ties up her hair into a ponytail and opts for a no-makeup look. There is one thing that we have noticed about Kajal Aggarwal over time- she loves to step out sans makeup and this picture is evident enough to prove the same.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in the much-anticipated movie Mosagallu co-starring Vishnu Manchu as the male lead. She will feature in S. Shankar's Indian 2 co-starring Nedumudi Venu, Kamal Haasan, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The actress has been roped in opposite megastar Chiranjeevi in Acharya. Kajal will be venturing into Bollywood again with Mumbai Saga that features an ensemble cast of John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Emraan Hashmi, Pankaj Tripathi, and others in the lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

