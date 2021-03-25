Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu pampers her and makes up for not spending quality time; SEE PIC

Kajal, who was last seen in the recently released film Mosagallu and Mumbai Saga, is currently in the best phase of her life personally and professionally.

Kajal Aggarwal got married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai and ever since they are setting major couple goals. Kajal, who was last seen in the recently released film Mosagallu and Mumbai Saga, is currently in the best phase of her life personally and professionally. The stunner recently took to the Instagram story and shared about how Gautam bribes her for not spending quality time. The actress shared a photo of her holding a lot of chocolate bars and wrote, "When my husband brings back bribes to make up for the lack of quality time. (Also ends up ruining my diet."

During their holiday to Manali, Kajal had shared a super cute photo of them together and also mentioned that her gratitude list included marrying the love of her life. "Grateful for marrying the love of my life @kitchlug and our new beginnings. It wasn’t how we’d ideally expected and missed close family and friends who couldn’t make it but then - ‘Reality does not conform to the ideal, but confirms it’ cannot be thankful enough for the love and blessings!" she wrote on Instagram.

She will also be seen alongside megastar Chiranjeevi in their upcoming film Acharya. The film also stars Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in a cameo. Kajal also has Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The film is directed by Shankar.

There is no stopping for the actress who is occupied with some big releases in the coming months. One of many is Tamil film Hey Sinamika co-starring Dulquer Salmaan, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

