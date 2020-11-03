Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu shares no makeup morning pic of actress as Mrs Kitchlu & it is cute

Post their wedding, the couple moved to their new house and also hosted a small housewarming party for their close friends.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are already proving to be one of the most adorable couples of the industry. The newlyweds are sharing beautiful photos of them from their wedding ceremony and we are all heart. While Kajal is treating us with her amazing looks from the wedding ceremonies, her husband Gautam has shared a super cute photo of his lady love on Instagram. Gautam Kitchlu shared no makeup morning photo of the actress as Mrs Kitchlu and it is super cute. Post their wedding, the couple moved to their new house and also hosted a small housewarming party for their close friends.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal spilled the beans about her marriage proposal with Gautam Kitchlu. Speaking to Vogue, the Singham actress shared how was Gautam's marriage proposal to her and that it was not all the jazz. She said, "Gautam is understated when it comes to romance. He’s not the filmy sort, and I am grateful for it because I have enough of that in my films. So, it wasn’t a proposal with all of the jazz, but it was an extremely heartfelt, emotional conversation between us. He was so authentic about his feelings and the way he expressed how he wanted to have a future with me; I couldn’t be more sure about spending my life with him!."

On the work front, Kajal will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The film, which is directed by Shankar also stars Rakul Preet Singh as the other female lead.

Kajal will also be sharing screenspace with Vishnu Manchu as siblings in their upcoming film titled, Mosagallu. The film is directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin and produced by Vishnu Manchu under the banner of AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

