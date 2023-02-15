Kajal Aggarwal's latest pic with 'precious' Neil is all things adorable; Enjoys Valentine's date with hubby

Kajal Aggarwal is celebrated the day of love, Valentine's Day with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, and son Neil. The actress shared a pic of holding her 'precious and sunshine' Neil in her arms and they make for an adorable mother-and-son duo. She also gave a glimpse of her Valentine's date with her hubby.

Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and shared a pic with Neil with the caption, #myprecious #myforeversunshine #valentinesnotyetover @neil_kitchlu teaching me the meaning of love, everyday !" The actress is seen flaunting a big and happy smile, holding Neil in her arms.