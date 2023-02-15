Kajal Aggarwal's latest pic with 'precious' Neil is all things adorable; Enjoys Valentine's date with hubby
Kajal Aggarwal had a good and happy Valentine's day as she celebrated with her hubby Gautam Kitchlu, sister Nisha and son Neil
Kajal Aggarwal is celebrated the day of love, Valentine's Day with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, and son Neil. The actress shared a pic of holding her 'precious and sunshine' Neil in her arms and they make for an adorable mother-and-son duo. She also gave a glimpse of her Valentine's date with her hubby.
Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and shared a pic with Neil with the caption, #myprecious #myforeversunshine #valentinesnotyetover @neil_kitchlu teaching me the meaning of love, everyday !" The actress is seen flaunting a big and happy smile, holding Neil in her arms.
Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's pic with Neil here:
Valentine's Day celebrations
She also gave a glimpse of her Valentine's date with hubby Gautam, sister Nisha, and her husband. The four enjoyed a dinner together and posed for a perfect pic. Kajal and Nisha can be seen posing with their partners from their romantic date night.
For the unversed, Kajal and her hubby, Gautam Kitchlu were blessed with a baby boy, Neil Kitchlu, on May 19, 2022, and since then, they have been busy fulfilling their parenting duties. She is also super active on social media and often shares glimpses of her cute baby boy. Recently, she shared a video of Neil doing plank and wrote, “I wonder what he’s training for” In the video, Kajal’s son Neil is seen dressed in an animal-printed full sleeves outfit as he performed plank on a baby mat.
Professional front
After a long maternity break, Kajal Aggarwal will next grace the big screen with Kamal Haasan's much-awaited sequel, Indian 2. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions in association with Red Giant Movies, the film's cast also includes names like Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash and Vennela Kishore, among others. Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for the highly-talked-about drama.
