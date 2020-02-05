Kajal Aggarwal's Madame Tussauds Wax Statue: First PHOTOS of the actress as she unveils figurine with family

To be noted, Kajal Aggarwal is the first female actor from the South Indian film industry to get Madame Tussauds wax statue. One can see in the first photos, Kajal Aggarwal looks glad as she poses with the figurine.
6661 reads Mumbai
Kajal Aggarwal's Madame Tussauds Wax Statue: First PHOTOS of the actress as she unveils figurine with familyKajal Aggarwal's Madame Tussauds Wax Statue: First PHOTOS of the actress as she unveils figurine with family
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kajal Aggarwal becomes one of the actresses from the Indian Film industry to get her wax statue carved by the prestigious Madame Tussauds Singapore. She is the latest entrant to the family of having a wax statue and Kajal looks super excited and proud about it. The Indian 2 actress unveiled her wax statue today, on February 5, 2020, along with her family and the first photos from the event are out. To be noted, she is the first female actor from the south Indian film industry to get a wax figure. One can see in the first photos, Kajal Aggarwal looking all happy as she poses with the figurine. 

For the grand launch event, Kajal picked stunning pink jumpsuit and finished out her look with soft open hair curls while her wax statue looks absolutely gorgeous dressed in a shimmery one-sided gown. Meanwhile, the photos and videos of Kajal posing with the wax statue have surfaced on social media. The actress is at the event along with her parents and sister Nisha Aggarwal. Check out the first photos below and let u know your thoughts on the same.

A couple of months ago, sharing her excitement about getting her wax statue, Kajal Aggarwal wrote on Instagram, “I remember going to Madame Tussauds as a child and being so fascinated with all the figures that I’ve always looked up to, admired and been in love with… overwhelmed to be amongst them myself. This feels like a fabulous culmination so far and a great way to start the new decade on a good note… the insane hours of hard work and personal sacrifices, all feel worth it.. forever thankful to have all of you by my side… this one’s for each one of you.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement