Kajal Aggarwal's Mehendi Ceremony: Bride to be looks radiant in a simple and elegant Anita Dongre outfit

Pre-wedding festivities have begun and bride-to-be Kajal Aggarwal looks gorgeous in an Anita Dongre outfit at her Mehendi ceremony.
985 reads Mumbai
Kajal Aggarwal's Mehendi Ceremony: Bride to be looks radiant in a simple and elegant Anita Dongre outfit
Pre-wedding festivities have begun and bride-to-be Kajal Aggarwal looks gorgeous in an Anita Dongre outfit at her Mehendi ceremony. 

Credits :Instagram

