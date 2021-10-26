Kajal Aggarwal's no makeup Karwa Chauth look in an ethnic outfit was all about keeping things pretty & simple

Kajal Aggarwal never fails to grab our attention on her fashion choices. The stunner is yet again winning hearts with her simple yet pretty look in an ethnic outfit. For Karwa Chauth 2021, she opted for a cotton anarkali dress teamed with matching pants and a dupatta. Keeping it as simple as she could, Kajal decided to go no-makeup.

One can see in the photos, Kajal accessorised her look with jhumka earrings and completed her festive outfit with hair tied in a bun. She looked pretty! As earlier we revealed, the Acharya actress is expecting her first child with Gautam Kitchlu. However, she is yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.

Check out her latest look below:

On the work front, Kajal is wrapping up shoots of her upcoming projects before she takes a short break from work. She is looking forward to the release of her much-awaited film Acharya starring megastar Chiranjeevi.

The film also stars Ram Charan in a lead role while Pooja Hegde will be seen in a cameo role. Directed by Siva Koratala, Acharya will release in theatres on February 4, 2022.

