Kajal Aggarwal's sister Nisha didn't let her son meet Neil; Reveals who the baby looks like

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their baby boy on April 19. They have named him Neil. Ever since the couple announced the arrival of the baby, fans are eager to get a glimpse but the family has not yet shared any pic. However, Kajal's sister Nisha has been continuously updating fans through her social media. Now, she has interacted with netizens with a QnA session on Instagram and opened up about Kajal, the baby and more.

When a user asked what was her son's reaction to seeing his little brother, Kajal's son, Nisha went on to reveal that she didn't let him meet the baby. Yes, the actress said that her son is super excited but he's yet to meet the baby as he has a cough and they didn't want to risk anything.

Nisha also revealed that Neil looks like both of his parents, Kajal and Gautam. She also described the feeling of holding Neil in her arms as blessed and grateful.

Gautam confirmed that the baby was born on Tuesday and revealed that they have named him 'Neil'. "We are delighted to announce the birth of Neil Kitchlu April 19, 2022. Welcomed with love by: Parents - Kajal and Gautam. Grandparents: Dheera & Nitin | Vijay & Suman. Aunts & Uncles: Gauri & Nitin | Nisha & Karan," the poster read.

The new mommy in town took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartwarming note sharing her delivery experience, the difficulties that she faced, and the moments that she is cherishing. A part of her note read, Excited and elated to welcome my baby Neil into this world, "In reality, postpartum isn't glamorous but it sure can be beautiful!"

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal shares a note on childbirth, says 'realised responsibility of my heart outside of body’