Kajal Aggarwal's sister Nisha says 'my baby no 2 is on its way'; Shares a beautiful pic with the mom-to-be

Kajal Aggarwal's elder sister and former actress Nisha has shared a beautiful picture with the mom-to-be on Instagram alongside a heartfelt note. Nisha expressed how excited she is to be the aunt of Kajal's baby.

"Yes! its officially official.. I’m having another baby, right here in this womb I’m touching. my baby no 2 is on it’s way! I can’t wait to meet you little love," she wrote alongside a stunning photo of her with Kajal Aggarwal from the baby shower.

The note further read, "@kajalaggarwalofficial @kitchlug I wish you’ll good health and good strength forever! Wishing you both the bestest as you’ll take on new roles and begin this beautiful journey of parenting."

Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu. Aggarwal and Kitchlu families recently hosted a baby shower for the couple, which was a very close-knit ceremony. Kajal confirmed her pregnancy on New Year's with a stunning photo while her husband Gautam announced it by posting a photo of his ladylove along with a cute caption.

On the work front, Kajal has two movies- Acharya and Hey Sinamika. Directed by Siva Koratala, the film stars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles with Pooja Hegde in a cameo. Acharya will now hit theatres on April 29.

Hey Sinamika, a highly anticipated Tamil movie of 2022 is releasing on March 3. Kajal will be seen sharing the screen space with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari in the film that's is all about complicated love and friendship.

