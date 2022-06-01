Kajal Aggarwal's sister Nisha shares a cute pic of holding newborn Neil Kitchlu in arms; Calls it 'Sukoon'

Kajal Aggarwal is currently enjoying her motherhood journey with newborn Neil Kitchlu. The actress has been treating fans with amazing pics ever since she announced pregnancy. Although, she hasn't revealed her baby boy's face, Kajal often shares glimpses of him. Now, Kajal Aggarwal's sister Nisha shared an adorable pic of Neil on her Instagram handle.

Nisha shared a pic of holding Neil in her arms and called it Sukoon. Sharing, the pic, Nisha wrote, "#Sukoon @kajalaggarwalofficial just send my bundle quickly to me." Kajal Aggarwal reposted the pic on her Instagram story and reacted with kiss emojis.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Kajal had posted a cutesy picture of her baby boy. In the photo, Kajal was lying down on the bed, and her son was on top of her, lying down on her chest. Alongside it, Kajal had talked about the moment she had held her baby in her arms, and how her life had changed after it.

A few days ago, Kajal also shared an adorable pic of her husband Gautam and son Neil, which was legit all things cute. Gautam is seen performing 'papa duties' and we cannot get enough of the photo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal Aggarwal was the leading lady of Chiranjeevi's Acharya, which performed poorly at the box office but later it was revealed that her scenes, which she shot before pregnancy were edited from the film.