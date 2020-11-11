Kajal Aggarwal's sister Nisha shares a heartwarming picture as she reminisces the actress' wedding

Post the wedding, Nisha had also shared a beautiful picture with Kajal Aggarwal from the bidaai ceremony along with a lovely note.

Kajal Aggarwal's wedding with Gautam Kitchlu was the talk of the town. The beautiful photos of the couple from the wedding managed to light up the Internet. Well, the wedding is over but the lovely moments from the pre-wedding festivities are still ruling the social media. Kajal's sister Nishal Aggarwal recently shared a heartwarming photo while reminiscing the actress' wedding. She captioned, "I am still reminiscing the entire wedding, I feel like it’s not over yet ;) #festivefeels #festivevibes #kajgautkitched."

Post the wedding, Nisha had also shared a beautiful picture with Kajal from the bidaai moment along with a lovely note. She wrote on Instagram, "I don’t know what it is about weddings and the fact that the girl is going to leave her parents house. I have been married 7 years and lived away, @kajalaggarwalofficial has been at shoot most of her life and has lived away. Still the fact that she isn’t going to live at our parents house anymore made us so emotional. Though these moments leave me in wonderment I treasure them."

On the work front, the actress will be seen in a Tamil film titled Hey Sinamika. Kajal will share the screen space with Aditi Rao Hydari and Dulquer Salmaan. She will also be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2.

Meanwhile, Kajal is enjoying her honeymoon with Gautam in Maldives. The stunner has been treating her fans with gorgeous photos and we just can't get over it. Take a look below!

Also Read: Honeymoon Diaries: Kajal Aggarwal's hubby Gautam clicks beautiful pic of his ladylove amid marvellous view

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×