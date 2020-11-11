  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kajal Aggarwal's sister Nisha shares a heartwarming picture as she reminisces the actress' wedding

Post the wedding, Nisha had also shared a beautiful picture with Kajal Aggarwal from the bidaai ceremony along with a lovely note.
29544 reads Mumbai
Kajal Aggarwal sister Nisha wedding photo Kajal Aggarwal's sister Nisha shares a heartwarming picture as she reminisces the actress' wedding
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kajal Aggarwal's wedding with Gautam Kitchlu was the talk of the town. The beautiful photos of the couple from the wedding managed to light up the Internet. Well, the wedding is over but the lovely moments from the pre-wedding festivities are still ruling the social media. Kajal's sister Nishal Aggarwal recently shared a heartwarming photo while reminiscing the actress' wedding. She captioned, "I am still reminiscing the entire wedding, I feel like it’s not over yet ;) #festivefeels #festivevibes #kajgautkitched." 

Post the wedding, Nisha had also shared a beautiful picture with Kajal from the bidaai moment along with a lovely note. She wrote on Instagram, "I don’t know what it is about weddings and the fact that the girl is going to leave her parents house. I have been married 7 years and lived away, @kajalaggarwalofficial has been at shoot most of her life and has lived away. Still the fact that she isn’t going to live at our parents house anymore made us so emotional. Though these moments leave me in wonderment I treasure them." 

Check it out:


On the work front, the actress will be seen in a Tamil film titled Hey Sinamika. Kajal will share the screen space with Aditi Rao Hydari and Dulquer Salmaan. She will also be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. 

Meanwhile, Kajal is enjoying her honeymoon with Gautam in Maldives. The stunner has been treating her fans with gorgeous photos and we just can't get over it. Take a look below! 

Also Read: Honeymoon Diaries: Kajal Aggarwal's hubby Gautam clicks beautiful pic of his ladylove amid marvellous view

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Kajal Aggarwal to Samantha Akkineni: 5 best picked looks that will help you to plan your festive wardrobe
Honeymoon Diaries: Kajal Aggarwal's hubby Gautam clicks beautiful pic of his ladylove amid marvellous view
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s enjoy honeymoon in Maldives; See PHOTOS
Kajal Aggarwal looks radiant in post wedding glow in these latest PHOTOS; See post
Newlywed Kajal Aggarwal changes her last name to Kitchlu: I love the sound of it but I am still acclimatizing
Kajal Aggarwal was all decked up in Manish Malhotra from head to toe for her first Karwa Chauth

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement