Kajal Aggarwal's sizzling bikini clad photos from Maldives vacay sets social media on fire; Check it out

Kajal Aggarwal has put on her beachwear and has shared a few hot photos on Instagram. The actress is having a ball of time in Maldives and these pictures are leaving us green with envy.

Bollywood and South beauty Kajal Aggarwal is currently having the best time of her life as she is enjoying her vacation in Maldives. Kajal is enjoying every bit of her moment as she spends time with her family by the beach. The South beauty is keeping her fans updated by sharing some exotic photos with her parents, sister Nisha, brother-in-law and little nephew Ishaan. Kajal Aggarwal has put on her beachwear and has shared a few hot photos on Instagram. The actress is having a ball of time in Maldives and these pictures are leaving us green with envy.

Her sizzling bikini-clad photos have taken social media by storm. The stunner is in the best space, at professionally and personal front. Kajal has become the first actress from the south Indian film industry to get immortalised at Madame Tussauds in Singapore. Sharing the news on Instagram, Kajal wrote, "I remember going to @madametussauds as a child and being so fascinated with all the figures that I’ve always looked up to, admired and been in love with.. overwhelmed to be amongst them myself!."

Check out some wonderful pictures of Kajal Aggarwal from her Maldives vacation:

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal lashes out on being questioned about marriage; Says 'It is nobody's business'

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen next in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. The actress will be seen in flashback portions. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh. Kajal has one more film in the kitty, Bollywood gangster drama, Mumbai Saga.

During an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Rakul Preet Singh spilled the beans about Kajal Aggarwal’s role in Indian 2. She said, “Kajal is in the flashback portions with Kamal sir. I’m with Siddharth, who plays the younger guy in the present.”

Credits :Instagram

Read More