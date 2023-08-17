Kajal Aggarwal's son Neil has the cutest reaction as paparazzi surround him at the airport; VIDEO

Kajal Aggarwal is a mom to the cutest baby boy, Neil Kitchlu. The mother and son duo were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they headed together to Hyderabad. The doting mom carried her son in her arms at the airport. The paparazzi gathered around them to click photos and videos. However, it was Neil's reaction as the paps kept clicking their cameras that caught our attention. Neil Kitchlu was seen twinkling his eyes and staring at the paparazzi as they clicked him. We're sure the little one must be wondering who all these might be. The mother and son definitely made us go Aww! While Kajal wore a black dress with a sling bag, her little boy looked adorable in comfy white co-ords. Here's a closer look.

Kajal Aggarwal clicked at Mumbai airport with her son Neil

About Kajal's son Neil

Kajal and her hubby, Gautam Kitchlu were blessed with a baby boy, Neil Kitchlu, on May 19, 2022. It was only last year in October that she revealed her son's face after keeping him away from the social media glare. This April, the couple celebrated the first birthday of their son Neil. She shared a photo of her boy on Instagram and penned a birthday note, “And just like that our sunshine boy is (the big) 1!!." From cute family photos to Neil's first reaction to eating ice cream, the actress makes sure to capture every moment and share it on social media as well.

Professional front

Kajal Aggarwal will be seen next in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, directed by Shankar. It also features star-studded including Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, and others. She is also part of Balakrishna's next Bhagavanth Kesari, directed by Anil Ravipudi. Sreeleela is also the female lead of the film. The upcoming film is scheduled to release for Dusshera. The actress also announced a female-centric film Satyabhama, where she is playing the role of a cop. The film marks the 60th film in her film career.

