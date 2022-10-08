Kajal Aggarwal's son Neil looks cute as she REVEALS his face for first time with family portrait
Although Kajal Aggarwal has often shared pics of Neil, this is the first time she revealed her baby's face.
It is well known that Kajal Aggarwal is enjoying her motherhood phase with her baby boy Neil Kitchlu. Today, the actress was clicked at the Mumbai airport along with her son and husband Gautam. She posed for the cameras along with her son and revealed his full face for first time. Neil looks super cute and we can't get over this adorable family.
While Kajal opted for the ethnic look and looked pretty as always, Gautam kept it basic and casual. Neil is seen resting in the stroller as Kajal posed with him. They make for such an adorable family and we can't over this perfect frame.
For the unversed, Kajal and her hubby, Gautam Kitchlu were blessed with a baby boy, Neil Kitchlu, on May 19, 2022, and since then, they have been busy fulfilling their parenting duties. She is also super active on social media, sharing glimpses of her cute baby boy and making everyone go aww. Although she shared several pics with Neil till now on social media, she never revealed his face. This is the first time Kajal revealed her son's face and that too in front of the paparazzi.
Watch Kajal's Aggarwal video with son Neil here:
After enjoying her maternity break, Kajal Aggarwal is all set to get back on the silver screen once again with Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The diva is also learning new skills like martial arts and horse riding for her character in the film. This much-awaited drama is being made under the direction of filmmaker S Shankar. Indian 2 is a sequel to the superstar's 1996 blockbuster, Indian.
The movie which originally started rolling in 2020, was delayed multiple times due to various reasons. The shooting of Kamal Haasan’s film was initially stopped due to an unfortunate accident that happened on the sets in Chennai. Now, in 2022, the film went on floors again and Kamal Haasan's look from sets recently went viral.