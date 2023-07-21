Kajal Aggarwal’s son Neil turns out to be her favorite gym buddy; PICS

Kajal Aggarwal has revealed who her favorite gym buddy is. As it turns out, her favorite gym partner is none other than her son, Neil. The actress revealed this delightful detail via her Instagram account. The Indian 2 actress took to social media to share a few pictures of herself with her one-year-old son.

These pictures, which captured a candid moment between mother and son, were very endearing. Netizens also thought the same as they flooded the comment section to express their love for the actress and her son.

Kajal shared the pictures and, along with that, wrote a caption that made it clear how much her son Neil means to her. The Nene Raju Nene Mantri actress captioned, "My favourite #gymbuddy" The pictures showed her lovingly glancing at her little baby.

Soon after Kajal posted the picture, comments started flooding in under the post about how delightful the mother and son looked. One user commented, "This is so adorable." While another user wrote, "Two Angles. So cute" The comment section was filled with comments like these and a lot of heart-eye emojis.

Kajal’s professional life is currently in a great place. The actress has committed to multiple films, including many high-profile ventures. She does not seem to have any plans to slow down, and she is continuing her successful run at the movies.



Among her lineup, the film that everyone is most excited about is Satyabhama. For most of her career, the actress has been sidelined in the films that she has made with the leading men of South Indian cinema. But Satyabhama will showcase the actress in a way we have never seen before. Playing a cop in the film is a great opportunity for the actress to prove her star value and acting chops. Hopefully, the film will turn out to be a hit, which will in turn lead to many more such roles coming her way.

