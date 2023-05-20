Kajal Aggarwal's son Neil's first experience of ice cream is too cute to miss; Samantha, Raashii Khanna react

Kajal Aggarwal's son Neil is super cute and always manages to catch attention with every post. The actress often shares glimpses of her little boy on her social media that leave netizens in aww. Today, she shared Neil's first experience of eating Ice cream in summer and it's too adorable to miss. The actress can't stop laughing at her son's expressions on eating ice cream.

Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and shared a candid photo of herself, Gautam, and her son Neil. In the pics, Kajal is seen laughing as Gautam, who held Neil in his arms, feeds ice cream to him for the first time. The actress captioned the pic, "#firsttimeexperiences #thejoyofsmallthings perfect summer indulgence. @kitchlug @neil_kitchlu."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raashii Khanna, and Hansika took to the comment section and reacted to the adorable photo. While Sam wrote, So cute, Raashii and Hansika posted heart emoticons.



In April this year, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu celebrated the first birthday of their baby boy Neil. She shared a photo of her boy on Instagram and penned a birthday note, “And just like that our sunshine boy is (the big) 1!!." The actress also shared a perfect family photo with customised t-shirts from the birthday party. The actress often posts photographs of her husband and son Neil that set major family goals.



After her maternity break, Kajal Aggarwal made her comeback on the big screen with Tamil and Telugu horror comedy, Ghosty. Directed by Kalyaan, the film was released for Ugadi and received mixed reviews. Next up, the actress will be seen next in Kamal Haasan's much-awaited sequel, Indian 2. The film's cast also includes names like Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, among others. Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for the highly-talked-about drama. The shoot of the film is progressing at a brisk phase.

