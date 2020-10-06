Kajal Aggarwal's spinster's party: Soon to be bride looks stunning as she celebrates with her girl squad

Kajal Aggarwal's bachelorette party photos are unmissable and will leave a smile on your face amidst this gloomy self-quarantine boredom.

Kajal Aggarwal's close friends recently hosted a bachelorette party for her and we have come across a few photos of her on social media. One can see in the photos, Kajal looks happy like never before as she celebrates the special day with her girl friends. The actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a black dress as she poses with her close friend at the part. Kajal's friends left no stone unturned to make it a special occasion as they hosted a party a few days ago at actress' residence in Mumbai. Going by the photos, the happy bride-to-be had a gala time. The South and Bollywood beauty is getting married to Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai. It is going to be the first celebrity wedding to take place in Mumbai ever since lockdown.

Kajal confirmed about the same today through her social media account. "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering un on in spirit. I thank you all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey," Kajal wrote on Instagram.

Kajal and Gautam reportedly met each other through a common friend and it is 'arrange-love' marriage. Gautam Kitchlu is a Mumbai based-businessman, an entrepreneur, interior designer and tech, design enthusiast by profession.

