Kajal Aggarwal's team quashes rumours about the actress walking out of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya

Kajal Aggarwal has not walked out of the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya, confirms her manager. Read on for further details.

Kajal Aggarwal is currently one of the most popular and bankable actresses of the South film industry. The gorgeous diva also has a couple of projects lined up in her kitty for the coming year. One of the projects is the Telugu movie Acharya which is a remake of the Malayalam drama Lucifer starring Mohanlal. However, there were recently reports doing rounds that the Paris Paris actress has walked out of the big budget movie thereby leaving the fans worried.

However, Kajal’s manager has recently quashed all the rumours stating that her journey with the movie is still on and that all the reports about her quitting the same are completely baseless. Not only that but the actress has received an advance amount for Acharya as a result of which there is no question of her walking out of the movie. Kajal’s manager also confirms that she will be joining the sets of the movie after the reinstatement of the Chiranjeevi starrer.

For the unversed, the female lead for Acharya was initially offered to Trisha Krishnan. However, she opted out of the movie citing creative differences. Post that, the role was offered to Kajal Aggarwal who readily offered the same. The latest buzz revolving around the movie is that Bollywood superstar has been roped in to portray a special role in Acharya. Now, only time will tell who will be the rest of the star cast for the highly anticipated Chiranjeevi starrer.

