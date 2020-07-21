  1. Home
Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming film Paris Paris to release on a digital streaming platform?

As per news reports, Kajal Aggarwal's film Paris Paris could release on a digital streaming platform. The southern film is a Tamil remake of the super hit Bollywood flick called Queen.
The latest news update about the south siren Kajal Aggarwal states that the film could release on a digital streaming platform. The southern film, Paris Paris is a Tamil remake of the super hit Bollywood flick called Queen. The film had Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut as the lead. Now, the Tamil remake of Queen will have Kajal Aggarwal playing the lead role. The Bollywood film Queen will also have remakes in Telugu Kannada and Malayalam. In Kannada the film is called Butterfly, in Telugu it is called That Is Mahalakshmi and in Malayalam is titled, Zam Zam.

The film Paris Paris with Kajal Aggarwal in the lead reported kick started its shoot on the year 2017. But, the censor board had reportedly asked the makers of the Kajal Aggarwal starrer to make 25 cuts to the film in order to get an U/A certification. The makers then reportedly sent the film to the revising committee. There is a strong buzz that Paris Paris could see its release on an OTT platform. The film's release has got delayed, and the fans have been waiting for the film to hit the big screen.

But, due to the global outbreak of COVID 19, the theatres have been shut down. There is a lot of uncertainty with respect to the opening of the theatres. Hence, the makers of Paris Paris are planning to release the film on an OTT platform.

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

SSR worked with most of the new actresses. He definately was sane otherwise non would have worked with him.

