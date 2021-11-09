Kajal A Kitchlu breaks silence on pregnancy rumors & opens up on motherhood: It makes me nervous

Kajal Aggarwal now Kajal A Kitchlu got married to Gautam Kitchlu in a low-key ceremony last year. Rumor mills were buzzing with pregnancy reports. Addressing the rumor to ETimes in a recent chat, Kajal said, “I would not like to talk about it right now. I will talk about it when the time is right.” Kajal also spoke about multiple feelings she has on motherhood seeing her sister Nisha becoming a mother. Kajal also spoke about her latest film ‘Uma’.

Speaking about motherhood, Kajal said, “It gets me excited, but at the same time, it makes me nervous, too. I have seen how her life has changed and how complete she feels now. I think motherhood is a wonderful feeling. I feel one goes through self-realization in that phase of life. Having said that, I must say I already feel like a mother in the company of my two nephews, Ishaan and Kabir.” Kajal added, “I just feel that there’s this whole new part of my heart that I never discovered before these babies entered my life. I am sure that when I have my own child, it is going to increase that emotion a lot more.”

Kajal also spoke about her upcoming film Uma in which she is playing a mysterious girl, who comes from somewhere and goes somewhere without letting people know. Kajal said, “It is a feel-good happy family drama. The look does remind one of Mary Poppins, but it is not similar to it. The story is quite different.”

Also Read| Best of Diwali 2021: Samantha, Allu Arjun to Kajal Aggarwal; A look at who wore what