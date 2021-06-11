From Kala to The Great Indian Kitchen: 5 OTT released South films of 2021 you cannot miss

As the viewers have been eager to watch the movies online due to the pandemic, we have listed down 5 movies that released on OTT and you cannot miss it.

In the monsoon season, all one wants to do is get under the blanket and steam up a cup of team or coffee, and enjoy a feel-good movie. Since the weekend is here, it is time to get comfortable on your couch all day and watch some great South Indian films that released on OTT this year. South Indian cinema has generated some phenomenal content in 2020 and 2021. The first half of this year was all about content-oriented films. As the viewers have been eager to watch the movies online, we have listed down 5 movies that released on OTT and you cannot miss it.

1. Kala:

Tovino Thomas starrer Kala released is one of the much-talked-about films of the year. Written and directed by filmmaker Rohith VS, Malayalam film Kala is a psychological thriller. The film stars Tovino Thomas and Sumesh Moor in the lead and features Lal Paul and Divya Pillai in supporting roles. The Telugu version of the film titled 'Kala' has started streaming on Aha platform.

2: The Great Indian Kitchen:

One of the most talked-about Malayalam movies of this year, The Great Indian Kitchen is another gem that one cannot miss watching this weekend. It is a relatable drama featuring a newly married woman. The film tells the story of a newlywed woman (Nimisha Sajayan) who struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband (Suraj Venjaramood) and family expect her to be.

3. Drishyam 2:

Mohanlal reprises the role of Georgekutty in the sequel to the hit film Drishyam and he completely nails it. Both Drishyam and Drishyam 2 have managed to live upto audiences' expectations. A gripping tale of an investigation and a family, the film also stars Meena, Ansiba, Esther Anil in lead roles.

4. Karnan:

Karnan starring Dhanush and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles released in theatres on April 9 this year and later on an OTT platform. Karnan received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike and was lauded for highlighting the caste discrimination topic.

5. Nizhal:

Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara starrer Nizhal is a mystery thriller, directed by Appu N. Bhattathiri and written by S. Sanjeev. The film released on an OTT platform in April and it received a good response.

All these movies are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: Ardha Shathabdham Movie Review: An underwhelming drama where caste violence gets a silly treatment

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×