Kala Twitter Review: Here's what movie buffs have to say about Tovino Thomas’ psychological thriller

Kala, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role, is directed by Rohith VS, who is known for films like Adventures Of Omanakuttan and Iblis.

After a long wait, Tovino Thomas’ adventure drama Kala hit the big screens on March 25. Director Rohith VS, who is known for films like Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis, has helmed the most awaited flick. While Tovino Thomas has been updating about the film on his social media space, following its release, the Internet is flooded with the reviews of the fans. Since it is one of the first Mollywood films to have a theatrical release after the pandemic, it is one of the highly anticipated ones.

Alongside Tovino, the Kala also has Divya Pillai, Lal and Sumesh Moor playing the pivotal roles. Ahead of the film's theatrical release, the makers of Kala released its second trailer as it has to be admitted that the second trailer hiked the excitement of netizens about the psychological thriller. Kala’s screenplay was penned by Rohith along with Yadhu Pushpakaran. The tagline of the film reading "Feel Bad Film of the Year", garnered a lot of attention on social media.

See the audience's review here:

Watched #Kala

Superb movie

Theater experience mukhyam

Cinematography editing and making

Tovino....

That villain

4/5 pic.twitter.com/UigGkcztsk — Master_Yadhu (@YadhuKr77740769) March 26, 2021

#Kala - Raw, real and riveting. An excellent @ttovino with an amazing creepy villain . Technically brilliant, must watch in theatre for real feel but going to be sensation on OTT among non mallu audience. Wont recommend to watch, but i thoroughly enjoyed the movie. ****/5 — Hisham (@hishh) March 26, 2021

#Kala - Nothing but chaos I wouldn't suggest this film for the kind hearted but this film will be a pleasure for the crowd who wants some raw and hardcore action Apart from a few lagging parts, the film is a sure thriller for the audience. 3.5/5 #RohithVS pic.twitter.com/xLjmgiQclE — Sunejo Stephenson (@s_u_n_e_j_o) March 26, 2021

#Kala is raw, intense and wild.

It's technically brilliant with a making style and storyline which isn't everyone's cup of tea. — Cine bae (@Cinebae_) March 26, 2021

I'm happy that this movies gets ' A' rated. Without any cuts or mutes, the bloody extreme level violence & dialogues we could enjoy it completely. Very rarely we get to see realistic action movies.#kala easily breakdown every cliché in an hero-villan stories — Mr J (@BetterCallMrJ) March 25, 2021

Kala, which received an 'A' certificate from the Censor Board of Film Certification, narrates the story of a man's camaraderie with his companion which is a dog. It was during the shooting of Kala that Tovino sustained an internal injury. While shooting a stunt sequence, he had his abdomen hit which caused the injury. He was rushed to a private hospital and was receiving treatment there till he recovered.

