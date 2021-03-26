  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kala Twitter Review: Here's what movie buffs have to say about Tovino Thomas’ psychological thriller

Kala, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role, is directed by Rohith VS, who is known for films like Adventures Of Omanakuttan and Iblis.
Mumbai Updated: March 26, 2021 03:37 pm
Kala Twitter Review: Here's what movie buffs have to say about Tovino Thomas’ psychological thriller
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After a long wait, Tovino Thomas’ adventure drama Kala hit the big screens on March 25. Director Rohith VS, who is known for films like Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis, has helmed the most awaited flick. While Tovino Thomas has been updating about the film on his social media space, following its release, the Internet is flooded with the reviews of the fans. Since it is one of the first Mollywood films to have a theatrical release after the pandemic, it is one of the highly anticipated ones.

Alongside Tovino, the Kala also has Divya Pillai, Lal and Sumesh Moor playing the pivotal roles. Ahead of the film's theatrical release, the makers of Kala released its second trailer as it has to be admitted that the second trailer hiked the excitement of netizens about the psychological thriller. Kala’s screenplay was penned by Rohith along with Yadhu Pushpakaran. The tagline of the film reading "Feel Bad Film of the Year", garnered a lot of attention on social media.

See the audience's review here:

Also Read: PHOTOS: Rana Daggubati’s Yaari No 1 graced by Rakul Preet Singh, Nagarjuna, Lakshmi Manchu, Nithiin and others

Kala, which received an 'A' certificate from the Censor Board of Film Certification, narrates the story of a man's camaraderie with his companion which is a dog. It was during the shooting of Kala that Tovino sustained an internal injury. While shooting a stunt sequence, he had his abdomen hit which caused the injury. He was rushed to a private hospital and was receiving treatment there till he recovered.

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Tovino Thomas’ Kala to be released on March 25; Take a look at the new romantic poster
Tovino Thomas’ upcoming film Kala will be based on survival in the wild REVEALS director
South Movies Releasing This Week: Rang De, Kadaan to Kala and One; Here's the full list
Tovino Thomas turns photographer and the pictures he clicked in Halebidu will leave you amazed
Man Crush Monday: Tovino Thomas’ THESE photos prove no one can ever be done with drooling over him
Tovino Thomas sends his fans into a frenzy by flaunting his new look in an alluring selfie; Take a look