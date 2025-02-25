Kalakalappu OTT release: Where to watch Santhanam, Vimal, and Shiva starrer Tamil romantic comedy online

Tamil cinema is known for its diverse genres, but one of its most underrated spaces has to be the wacky romantic comedy genre. Over the years, several films have explored this space, but one of the most overlooked romantic comedies in Tamil cinema has to be the 2012 release Kalakalappu.

Where to watch Kalakalappu online

The romantic comedy, directed by Sundar C., is now streaming on the Sun NXT OTT platform. The platform even shared a new post on social media to announce the same.

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Sun NXT confirmed the news with a tweet. They shared an iconic dialogue from the film, followed by a meme. The tweet read, "Adha eduthu ulla vei, Kumarey!!"

Official trailer and plot of Kalakalappu

The film Kalakalappu follows the story of Seenu, a struggling café owner trying to keep his business afloat. His younger brother, a thief, is released from jail and joins him. What follows in their lives sets the stage for a series of hilarious and chaotic events.

Cast and crew of Kalakalappu

Kalakalappu is a Tamil-language romantic comedy starring Vimal, Shiva, Santhanam, Anjali, and Oviya in lead roles. The film also features veteran actors Ilavarasu, John Vijay, Vichu Vishwanath, and others in key roles.

The film was written and directed by Tamil cinema’s legendary filmmaker Sundar C., known for movies like Anbe Sivam and the Aranmanai franchise.

It was produced by Sundar C. along with his wife Kushboo, while Vijay Ebenezer composed the film’s original soundtrack and background score. U. K. Senthil Kumar handled the cinematography, and Praveen K. L. was in charge of editing.

Originally released in theatres in 2012, Kalakalappu became a commercial success. The film was later remade in Telugu as Jump Jilani, starring Allari Naresh and Isha Chawla in the lead roles. However, the remake failed to recreate the charm of the Tamil original and received a lukewarm response from the audience.

In 2018, Sundar C. directed a sequel, Kalakalappu 2, featuring Jiiva, Jai, Catherine Tresa, Shiva, and others in significant roles. However, the sequel failed to meet the expectations set by the original and ended up as an underwhelming venture at the box office.

