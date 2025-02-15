Kalamkaval First Look: Mammootty and Vinayakan-led Malayalam movie features superstar as a venomous anti-hero

Mammootty is all set to reprise his menacing role in the movie Kalamkaval. The film, directed by Jithin K. Jose, is touted to feature the superstar as a grey-shaded anti-hero, and the first look says it all.

Unveiling the movie's first look, the makers penned, “Unveiling Mammootty Kampany's Production No. 7 titled as #Kalamkaval, Directed by Jithin K Jose. Wait for another NEVER SEEN BEFORE Mammootty to be unleashed Soon.”

The movie Kalamkaval was announced earlier with the tentative title Production No 7, as it is being bankrolled by Mammootty Kampany. Aside from Mammootty, the film also has Jailer actor Vinayakan as the co-lead, playing a positive-shaded role.

While the rest of the cast is yet to be announced, the film marks Jithin K Jose’s debut directorial venture after working as a writer in Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup. The movie’s screenplay is co-written by Jithin along with Jishnu Sreekumar.

With Faisal Ali handling the cinematography, Mujeeb Majeed composed the music. Moreover, the film’s editing responsibilities are being fulfilled by Praveen Prabhakar.

On the actor’s work front, Mammootty was last seen playing the lead role in the movie Dominic and the Ladies' Purse. The Gautham Vasudev Menon-directed flick is a mystery comedy thriller about a disgraced yet sharp and nice ex-police officer who runs his own detective agency.

With the help of his assistant, he tries to find the owner of a ladies’ purse, which leads them down to uncover a more sinister crime happening around them.

With Mammootty in the lead role, the film also features key roles for Gokul Suresh, Sushmitha Bhat, Viji Venkatesh, Siddique, Vineeth, and many others.

Furthermore, Mammootty is currently filming for the film tentatively titled MMMN. The upcoming flick directed by Mahesh Narayanan has Mohanlal in a special appearance with Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and many more in key roles.