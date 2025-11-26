Kalamkaval New Release Date: Not November 27, but Mammootty, Vinayakan film to hit big screens on December 5

Mammootty and Vinayakan-starrer Kalamkaval was initially slated to release in theaters on November 27, 2025. While the makers later announced the movie's postponement, the new release date has now been set for December 5, 2025.

Mammootty-Vinayakan’s Kalamkaval to release on December 5

Taking to their official social media handle, the makers wrote, “We know you've waited long.. The wait will be worth it... #Kalamkaval In Cinemas Worldwide from December 5, 2025. Keep Calm and wait for him…”

See the official post here:

Earlier, the makers had announced the release date as November 27, 2025, but reports suggested that the movie faced delays in finalizing a digital deal, which led to the postponement. Now, it seems that all deals have been finalized, and the movie is locked for a theatrical release.

Kalamkaval is touted to be a crime thriller starring Mammootty and Vinayakan in the lead roles. The film explores the story of a group of police officers arriving in a remote border village in Kerala.

The officers are assigned to defuse a tense situation between two conflicting communities that has caused significant unrest in the area. However, as the police begin their investigation, they uncover a crime far more dangerous and sinister, all connected to a single man.

What secrets this man hides, and how grim the revelations become, form the rest of the story.

Earlier, there were speculations that the movie might be inspired by the real-life crimes of the infamous Cyanide Mohan. However, the makers have dismissed these claims.

Apart from the main duo, Kalamkaval features Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, Aravind SK, Shruti Ramachandran, and several others in key roles.

Mammootty’s upcoming movies

Mammootty is currently filming his next movie titled Patriot. Directed by Malik's Mahesh Narayanan, the spy action drama features Mohanlal in an extended role, marking his reunion with his contemporary on screen after several years.

The movie also stars Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Darshana Rajendran, and many others in key roles.

Additionally, reports suggest that the Bazooka actor may soon join hands with veteran director Adoor Gopalakrishnan for a film. However, an official confirmation has not yet been made.

