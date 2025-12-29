Kalamkaval on OTT: Where to watch Mammootty, Vinayakan’s crime action thriller online after its theatrical run

Kalamkaval, starring Mammootty and Vinayakan in the lead roles, was released in theaters on December 5, 2025. As the film is set to cross the four-week mark at the box office, an OTT giant has announced its streaming details.

Where to watch Kalamkaval

Kalamkaval is scheduled to begin streaming on the OTT platform SonyLIV. While the official streaming date has yet to be announced, the team has confirmed that the movie will arrive on the platform in January 2026.

The update was shared by SonyLIV via its social media handle. Sharing the announcement, the team wrote, “The legend returns, darker and deadlier. Mammootty in a performance that will leave you breathless. Biggest blockbuster of the season, #Kalamkaval streaming this January only on Sony LIV!”

Official trailer and plot of Kalamkaval

Kalamkaval is set in the early 2000s, where a group of police officers is assigned to investigate a missing person’s case in a border village between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. As the special investigation team arrives, public unrest caused by conflicting communities and allegations of elopement involving the victim creates a tense situation for the police.

However, things take a drastic turn when the group of police officers, led by SI Jayakrishnan, begins to identify a recurring pattern. Over time, they discover that several women, divorced, widowed, or single, have gone missing, with clues pointing toward a single man.

Realizing that the missing person’s case is only the tip of the iceberg, Jayakrishnan and his team embark on a cat-and-mouse chase against the suspect, Stanley Das. Whether they succeed in catching him or he manages to evade justice forms the core narrative.

Cast and crew of Kalamkaval

Kalamkaval stars Mammootty and Vinayakan in the lead roles. In addition, the flick features Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, Shruti Ramachandran, Azees Nedumangad, Kunchan, Biju Pappan, Malavika Menon, and several others in key roles.

Directed by debutant Jithin K. Jose, the film is co-written by him and Jishnu Sreekumar. Produced by Mammukka himself under the banner Mammootty Kampany, the movie features music and background scores composed by Mujeeb Majeed.

Faisal Ali handled the cinematography, while Praveen Prabhakar served as the editor.

