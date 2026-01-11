Kalamkaval OTT Release: When and where to watch Mammootty, Vinayakan’s crime action thriller online

Kalamkaval, starring Mammootty and Vinayakan in the lead roles, was released in theatres on December 5, 2025. After completing its theatrical run, the movie is now set to arrive on the digital platform. Here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch Kalamkaval

Kalamkaval is scheduled to release on the OTT platform SonyLIV. The film will begin streaming online from January 16, 2026. The official announcement was made by the makers through their social media handles.

Sharing the update, the OTT platform wrote, “Get Ready to Witness The Classic Blockbuster of 2025. Kalamkaval Streaming From January 16 on SonyLIV.”

Here’s the official post:

Official trailer and plot of Kalamkaval

Kalamkaval is set in the early 2000s and follows a group of police officers assigned to investigate a missing person’s case in a border village between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. As the special investigation team arrives, public unrest triggered by conflicts between communities and allegations of elopement involving the victim creates a tense atmosphere for the police.

Things take a drastic turn when the police team, led by SI Jayakrishnan, begins to notice a recurring pattern. Over time, they discover that several women, divorced, widowed, or single, have gone missing, with clues pointing toward a single man.

Realising that the missing person’s case is only the tip of the iceberg, Jayakrishnan and his team embark on a cat-and-mouse chase against the prime suspect, Stanley Das. Whether they succeed in apprehending him or he manages to evade justice forms the core of the narrative.

Cast and crew of Kalamkaval

Kalamkaval stars Mammootty and Vinayakan in the lead roles. The film also features Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, Shruti Ramachandran, Azees Nedumangad, Kunchan, Biju Pappan, Malavika Menon, and several others in pivotal roles.

Directed by debutant Jithin K. Jose, the film is co-written by him along with Jishnu Sreekumar. It is produced by Mammootty under the banner Mammootty Kampany. The music and background score are composed by Mujeeb Majeed.

Cinematography is handled by Faisal Ali, while editing is done by Praveen Prabhakar.

