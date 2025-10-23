Kalamkaval Release Date: Mammootty and Vinayakan’s crime thriller to hit big screens on November 27, 2025

Mammootty is currently working on his spy action film Patriot in London, but it appears that the Megastar will be returning to the big screens soon. The makers of his next movie, Kalamkaval, have officially announced the release date as November 27, 2025.

Mammootty, Vinayakan starrer Kalamkaval release date

Taking to their official social media handle, the makers of Kalamkaval wrote, “The darkness lifts, revealing the light. Your long wait is finally coming to an end. #Kalamkaval will be released exclusively in theaters. Across the World on November 27, 2025.”

See the announcement here:

Kalamkaval is touted to be a crime thriller starring Mammootty and Vinayakan in the lead roles. The film is expected to feature the veteran star as Cyanide Mohan, also known as Mohan Kumar, a serial killer who lures women unable to find suitable matches, marries them, and robs them blind after killing them.

As the police are hot on his trail, the movie is anticipated to explore the moral conflicts and intense manhunt surrounding a venomous individual. However, the plot details remain speculative and unconfirmed.

With Meera Jasmine reportedly playing the co-lead, the film also features Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, RJ Sooraj, and others in key roles. Directed by debutant Jithin K. Jose, the screenplay has been co-written by him and Jishnu Sreekumar.

Recently, the crime thriller was cleared by the CBFC, which granted it a U/A certification.

Mammootty’s cancer recovery

Mammootty has been away from the limelight for almost eight months after reportedly undergoing treatment for cancer. The actor took time off to focus on his recovery, which also led to his temporary unavailability for film shoots.

Recently, Mammootty himself announced his return to work, expressing gratitude to everyone who had prayed for and supported him during his recovery.

Mammootty’s work front

Mammootty was last seen in the action thriller Bazooka, which was released on April 10, 2025. Directed by Deeno Dennis, the film received a lukewarm response and eventually underperformed at the box office. It has yet to premiere on any OTT platform.

Looking ahead, Mammukka will be seen in the lead role in Patriot, a spy actioner directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The film also stars Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and several others in pivotal roles.

