Kalamkaval Review: Mammootty dominates as a chilling villain in a rather predictable crime thriller

Kalamkaval is a crime drama thriller starring Mammootty and Vinayakan in the lead roles, released in theaters on December 5, 2025, today. Directed by Jithin K. Jose in his debut venture, the movie also features Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, Shruti Ramachandran, and others in pivotal roles.

The Plot

Kalamkaval begins in the 2010s, where a group of police officers led by SI Ranjan Abraham heads to the quiet border village of Kottayikonam. The team arrives to conduct an inquiry into a conflict between communities, expecting it to be just routine work.

As they begin their investigation, minor clues start to surface, and they gradually realize that a much darker conspiracy is unfolding around them. The trail of clues leads them to uncover several mysteries tied to one twisted man, turning the narrative into a gripping cat-and-mouse chase.

Whether the officer and his team manage to capture the culprit in time forms the core of this crime drama thriller.

The Good

Like several superstar-driven movies, Kalamkaval relies heavily on the acting brilliance of the inimitable thespian Mammootty. However, this time, he takes on the role of the antagonist, and every frame he appears in becomes one of the film's strongest moments.

The characterizations and on-screen dynamics between the lead actors make this an entertaining watch, distinguishing it from others in the same genre. The film delves into the psyche of a devilish man; his taunts and even a single glance are enough to send shivers down the viewer's spine, staying true to the essence of a crime thriller.

Even though the narration is slow and shallow at times, the introduction of the veteran star into the narrative, accompanied by an intense interval block and an engaging climax, makes the watch worthwhile.

With strong performances from the ensemble cast, Kalamkaval lingers in the mind, especially due to Mammukka's intense portrayal.

While the plot remains engaging, the film's greatest technical brilliance comes from music composer Mujeeb Majeed. In a contemporary cinema landscape where most films rely on repetitive music, the composer crafts tracks that send shivers down the spine yet remain entertaining enough for repeat listens.

Interestingly, the tracks feel reminiscent of Ilaiyaraaja's music from the 1990s, but still maintain a fresh identity. The film also boasts some brilliant visuals crafted by cinematographer Faisal Ali.

The Bad

Despite having a strong plot, Kalamkaval offers nothing new from a storytelling perspective. The slow narrative takes time to build in the first half, requiring viewers to invest significant attention in understanding the stakes and characters of this criminal world.

Both the screenplay and the execution appear somewhat convoluted, leading to consistency issues with the film's momentum. This lack of narrative steadiness makes it slightly difficult to register the intended emotions.

With its repetitive elements, Kalamkaval becomes yet another routine crime thriller. As the cat-and-mouse chase grows predictable, it becomes clear that Mammootty's performance as the villain is what ultimately elevates the film. Without the superstar, it would likely have fallen apart.

The Performances

The film stays alive in the audience's mind largely because of Mammootty's impressive performance. With over 40 years of experience, the actor continues to reinvent himself with each film in his lineup.

Mammukka proves once again that even a single glance or smile can be as haunting as the devilish laughter he delivered in the horror flick Bramayugam.

Vinayakan, who plays the protagonist, remains true to his role and delivers his best as the investigating officer-even if the villain ultimately steals the show.

The Verdict

Kalamkaval may not offer anything fresh from a story perspective, but it is still a must-watch, solely for Mammootty, and to witness how a 74-year-old superstar continues to break stereotypes in conventional commercial cinema.

